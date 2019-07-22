Transport hauling a boat knocks out electrical service to almost 200 Kingston residents

Nearly 200 Utilities Kingston customers in the city’s north end lost power just before 10 a.m.

Unique Towing was hauling a boat south on Montreal Street to MetalCraft Marine according to Kingston police.

Investigating officer Const. Mike Rice says the boat got caught on a Cogeco cable line that crosses the width of the road.

“It subsequently pulled down at least two poles, cables, hydro lines are down. Since then, the road’s been closed for any traffic going northbound or southbound,” Rice said.

By 4:30 p.m. power had been restored to all but 30 customers and the Utility provider anticipated all homes should have their electricity back by 7 p.m.

The Kingston police investigation is still underway and Montreal Street between the 401 and Sheppard street could remain closed to traffic until 8:30 p.m.

Rice says he still has to look at the trucking company’s records and make sure all permits for the oversized load are in order.

“That’s going to take me a little bit yet to figure out whether any further investigation is required and whether any charges will be laid.”

Rice says if charges are laid, fines could be in the thousands of dollars.