Crime
July 18, 2019 9:17 am

Kingston police asking for assistance to identify alleged night prowler

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police are seeking a suspect after a woman reported seeing a man staring at her through her window.

Global News File
A A

Kingston police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was allegedly caught looking into a woman’s window.

On July 9, around 11 p.m., police say a woman noticed an unknown man in her backyard looking through her window.

READ MORE: Kingston police say 2 attacked in Megaffin Park, suspect still at large

When the woman saw the man, she screamed, and police say he then ran away.

Police were called but were not able to find the man nearby.

The suspect may be in his mid-20s and have blond hair, according to police.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a red hat and an unbuttoned blue-and-white plaid dress shirt, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
crime kingston police
Kingston
kingston crime
kingston night prowling
Kingston Police
Kingston Police crime
night prowling
peeping kingston
Peeping Tom
stalking kingston

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.