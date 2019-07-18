Kingston police asking for assistance to identify alleged night prowler

Kingston police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was allegedly caught looking into a woman’s window.

On July 9, around 11 p.m., police say a woman noticed an unknown man in her backyard looking through her window.

READ MORE: Kingston police say 2 attacked in Megaffin Park, suspect still at large

When the woman saw the man, she screamed, and police say he then ran away.

Police were called but were not able to find the man nearby.

The suspect may be in his mid-20s and have blond hair, according to police.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a red hat and an unbuttoned blue-and-white plaid dress shirt, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.