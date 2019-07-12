Crime
July 12, 2019 10:32 am

Police investigation closes large area off of Montreal Street

By Online Reporter  Global News

A large area off of Montreal Street, including Megaffin Park, has been cordonned off for a police investigation.

Kraig Krause / Global News
A A

Forensic vehicles, multiple Kingston police cars, the Kingston police traffic unit and city officials were seen near Megaffin Park on Friday morning due to a police investigation.

READ MORE: Kingston police looking for suspects in alleged hate-related crime

Kingston police have yet to say what has happened in the area, but police on the scene are deploying a drone as part of the investigation.

An area about square three-kilometres has been cordoned off of Montreal Street for the investigation.

The adjacent Cook Brothers Youth Centre has also been blocked off by police cones.

More information to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kingston
kingston montreal street
Kingston Police
Kingston police investigation
Megaffin Park
montreal stret investigation
Police investigation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.