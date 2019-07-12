Police investigation closes large area off of Montreal Street

Forensic vehicles, multiple Kingston police cars, the Kingston police traffic unit and city officials were seen near Megaffin Park on Friday morning due to a police investigation.
Kingston police have yet to say what has happened in the area, but police on the scene are deploying a drone as part of the investigation.
An area about square three-kilometres has been cordoned off of Montreal Street for the investigation.
The adjacent Cook Brothers Youth Centre has also been blocked off by police cones.
More information to come.
