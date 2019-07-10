Kingston police looking for suspects in alleged hate-related crime

Kingston police are looking for witnesses to an alleged hate-related incident that happened in Kingston’s midtown.

Police say a car was vandalized on July 3, between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., in the area of 67 Notch Hill Road.

A man left his car unattended on Notch Hill Road, and when he returned, the vehicle had been covered in racist remarks keyed into the vehicle on all sides, as well as on the front hood and roof of the car.

Both of the vehicle’s headlights had also been smashed out.

Kingston police would not elaborate on exactly what was etched into the vehicle, but said the vandalism targeted people from the Black community, saying they did not belong in Kingston.

Police say three unknown youths were observed in the area of the vehicle before the owner returned to find it vandalized.

