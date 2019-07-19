Ottawa police charge 2nd man in Canada Day homicide

A second Ottawa man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba in the ByWard Market during the early of hours of July 1, major crime investigators say.

Police arrested 23-year-old Islam Rashed in the national capital on Friday, according to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon.

Rashed is accused of accessory after the fact to murder, meaning he allegedly helped the person who police believe killed 21-year-old Kabuya-Ntumba, after the homicide occurred.

Earlier this month, Ottawa police charged Moadd Maadani with second-degree murder in this case and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Gagnon could not say in what way Rashed allegedly assisted Maadini.

Maadani is the only suspect wanted in Kabuya-Ntumba’s death at this time, according to Gagnon.

Kabuya-Ntumba was shot near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets in the downtown area at around 3 a.m. on Canada Day, the police department reported that morning.

He was taken to hospital but died later that morning from his injuries, police said.

Maadani is considered armed and dangerous; investigators urge anyone who sees him to “immediately” call 911.

Anonymous tips about the July 1 homicide case can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or through crimestoppers.ca.

