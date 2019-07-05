Warrant issued for Ottawa man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Canada Day homicide
Ottawa police have charged 23-year-old Moadd Maadani with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba in the ByWard Market on July 1.
A warrant has been issued for Maadani’s arrest, the Ottawa Police Service said in announcing the charge late Friday afternoon.
Maadani is considered armed and dangerous; investigators urge anyone who sees him to “immediately” call 911.
Maadani is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a slim build, according to a description provided by the police department. His black hair is short and shaved on the sides, and he sports a dark, chinstrap beard, investigators said.
Kabuya-Ntumba, 21, was shot near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets in downtown Ottawa at around 3 a.m. on Canada Day, according to police.
He was taken to hospital but died later that morning from his injuries, the police service reported.
In a separate statement on Friday, Ottawa police said they will continue to staff the ByWard Market, Rideau Street and Vanier areas with additional officers every weekend throughout the summer as part of their community safety initiatives.
An increase in violent incidents in those neighbourhoods over the last month factored into the decision to maintain a heightened police presence there every weekend, as opposed to periodically, a police spokesperson said.
Tips about Maadani or the July 1 homicide case can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or through crimestoppers.ca.
