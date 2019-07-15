Ottawa man killed in Barrhaven crash was father of two, ‘talented’ car wrapper

The motorcycle driver who died from his injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Barrhaven last Wednesday night is being remembered by his family as the “proud father” of two children and a “talented” car wrapper.

Investigators identified the driver as 32-year-old Kevin Lepine-Charter on Monday, at the request of his family, according to a news release from the Ottawa police.

READ MORE: Ottawa police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in Barrhaven crash

The release was accompanied by a brief statement attributed to Caitlin Charter, the mother of Lepine-Charter’s children.

“He was and forever will be the light in our lives,” Charter said.

The collision that claimed Lepine-Charter’s life occurred on Greenbank Road at Highbury Park Drive around 9:40 p.m. on July 10, according to police.

READ MORE: Mourning relatives of Westboro bus crash victims feel ‘stuck’ with no update on probe or timeline

Lepine-Charter was taken to hospital with “serious and critical injuries,” where he later died, police said the next morning.

No charges have been laid in the incident and the police investigation into the crash continues, Const. Chuck Benoit said on Monday.

To date, police have not released any information about the passenger or passengers in the other vehicle involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating vehicle break-in spree in Westboro

The police department said last week that a third vehicle witnessed the collision.

Investigators urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

WATCH: (Jan. 15, 2019) Public servant launches GoFundMe to support families of those severely injured, killed in Ottawa bus crash