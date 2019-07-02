21-year-old man killed in Canada Day ByWard Market shooting

Ottawa police say a man has died after a shooting in the ByWard market in the early hours of Canada Day.

According to police, the man was shot near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets at around 3 a.m.

The shots were heard by nearby officers who were in the area as part of an increased police presence initiative over the Canada Day long weekend.

The officers soon found the victim and began administering first aid. The victim was transported to hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba, 21, has been identified as the victim in the shooting.

Police currently have no suspects in custody at this time and the major crime unit continues to investigate.

This is the third homicide in the market this year as two other men have also died as a result of gun violence. Markland Campbell, 42, of Ottawa, was shot and killed on June 8, and Emilio Jimenez, 25, was killed in April.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477 or at mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.