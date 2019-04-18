Ottawa police investigating ByWard Market homicide

Ottawa police are investigating a homicide in the ByWard Market after a man died in an apparent shooting early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 0 to 100 Block of York Street at around 2 a.m.

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers immediately began searching the area and have so far taken one person into custody. Charges have not yet been laid.

Police were unable to provide information on the victim as the notification process is ongoing.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, York Street remains closed between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on the incident or who may have witnessed it to call them at 613-236-1222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimestoppers.ca.