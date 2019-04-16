Car collides with home in West Ottawa: Ottawa fire
Ottawa fire services say a car crashed into a residence in West Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Fire services tweeted out that they were en route to the collision at around 4:30 a.m. at a home at the intersection of Carling Avenue and Nautica Private.
Everyone was out of the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. and firefighters were assessing the damage to the home.
Firefighters then began installing additional cribbing and shoring to stabilize the home before the vehicle could be removed. As a result of the operation, Carling Avenue was reduced to one lane.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a dollar amount of damage has yet to be released as the operation to remove the vehicle is still ongoing.
