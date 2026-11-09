New Kelowna ‘Home for Belonging’ gives neurodivergent community a permanent place to connect

Send this page to someone via email

A new home in Kelowna is giving neurodivergent people and their caregivers a permanent place to build community, make friends and take part in programs centred around their interests.

Autism Okanagan officially opened its new ‘Home for Belonging on Monday, after more than 13 months of work to turn the property into a community space.

The home was donated by the Hall family, who saw an opportunity to help the organization move away from relying on rented community spaces.

“Now, all of our programs will be in the same place,” said Autism Okanagan executive director Christy Phillips. “All the kids will come, and all the kids will now have a regular routine.”

View image in full screen This home, which has been zoned by the city for a not-for-profit organization to operate out of, was donated by the Hall family for Autism Okanagan to use as its permanent home. Christy Phillips

For years, Autism Okanagan ran programs out of places such as recreation centres and libraries. The new home is intended to provide a consistent space where members can return each week.

Story continues below advertisement

But getting the property ready was not without challenges.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The organization worked with the City of Kelowna for more than a year to rezone the property. During the process, the home was also broken into and equipment used for programming was stolen.

Phillips says the community stepped up to help replace what was lost.

The space will host programs including LEGO, digital arts, comics and drawing, Dungeons & Dragons, cosplay and social groups.

View image in full screen LEGO, Digital arts,Comics, Drawing, D and D, cosplay, youth and adult program social groups, and sporting events are just some of the groups this house will offer. Christy Phillips

Autism Okanagan currently serves about 1,000 people between the ages of four and 40 across the Okanagan. The organization says the new space could eventually help double that number.

While the organization is called Autism Okanagan, any neurodivergent person is welcome to take part – a formal diagnosis is not required.

Story continues below advertisement

Programs are offered as full-session programs, with courses typically running for two to five months, giving participants time to build relationships and routines.

Programs currently run after school during the week and on weekends, with additional programming planned as funding becomes available. A new group for parents and caregivers is also planned, providing families with an opportunity to connect and build their own community.

View image in full screen The house accepts people from ages 4 to 40. Christy Phillips

For Autism Okanagan, the goal is simple: create a place where people can feel they belong.

“As they age, they will grow up in the house, and it will just become a place that is theirs and where they always belong,” Phillips said.