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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    So the big question is how much money will these people be paid. Also how can Global say she has been recruited to the government and yet Carney says it will be run at arms length from the government. She is either part of the government or not. More of Carney’s financial friends being employed at outrageous salary’s and achieving nothing. While Canadians are struggling to put food on the table and a keep a roof over their heads.

  2. Dave
    November 9, 2026 at 12:28 pm

    Enriching another of his friends

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Economy

Carney reveals first CEO of Canada Strong Fund for sovereign wealth

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney unveils Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund'
Carney unveils Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund
Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled plans for Canada's first sovereign wealth fund, which is aimed at helping finance major nation-building projects. Jillian Piper reports on how the Canada Strong Fund will work, and the lingering questions and concerns about the plan – Apr 27, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has recruited another global investment executive to his government, this time to helm Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that Karen Karniol-Tambour will be the inaugural chief executive of the Canada Strong Fund.

Karniol-Tambour is the co-chief investment officer at U.S.-based Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Click to play video: 'Key takeaways from Budget 2026'
Key takeaways from Budget 2026

A biography provided by Carney’s office says Karniol-Tambour is a Canadian citizen who has been named one of the 100 most influential women in U.S. finance for seven years running by the financial magazine Barron’s.

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The Prime Minister’s Office says the Canada Strong Fund will be run at arm’s-length from government with its own independent board of directors.

Carney unveiled plans for the sovereign wealth fund last spring with an announcement of an initial capital commitment of $25 billion and a retail component that lets individual Canadians invest and potentially share in the fund’s returns.

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