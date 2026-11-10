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Sports

Connor Hellebuyck to address reporters before Devils play Jets Tuesday

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 7:00 am
2 min read
Connor Hellebuyck, the once starred goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, will not face off against his former team when the New Jersey Devils come to town. He will address the media in Winnipeg Tuesday. View image in full screen
Connor Hellebuyck, the once starred goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, will not face off against his former team when the New Jersey Devils come to town. He will address the media in Winnipeg Tuesday. AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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Less than a month after being dealt to the New Jersey Devils, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is returning to Winnipeg as his new team faces his former team.

The matchup, which has been circled on the calendars of Winnipeg Jets fans since the former league MVP was traded to the Devils late last month, will not feature number 37. The Devils announced Hellebuyck’s benching on social media Sunday with Sunny Mehta, general manager for New Jersey, citing a potential “reduction in our expected win probability.”

The U.S. gold medallist is expected to address the media in Winnipeg after practice on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with reporters in Toronto Sunday night, after the Devils shut out the Leafs 4-0, the three-time Vezina trophy winner said he must obey the instructions coming from management, despite his desire to play.

“At the end of the day, I have to listen to them, and I can only push so hard,” Hellebuyck said, adding that he will hold on to his “cherished” memories in the city.

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“I’ve spent the majority of my career there and a lot of my accomplishments are from there. So, there is a lot to miss. But that being said, I am excited about the new chapter I’m in.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets strike deal with the Devils sending Connor Hellebuyck to U.S.'
Winnipeg Jets strike deal with the Devils sending Connor Hellebuyck to U.S.

Global News spoke with fans in Winnipeg ahead of Tuesday evening’s game.

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Resident Mike Richardson said he doesn’t expect Hellebuyck’s absence to change fan reactions at Canada Life Centre.

“Everybody wanted that, just to ‘boo.’ However you feel about it, that’s the rivalry of hockey,” Richardson said. “I don’t doubt things may rain down on the ice, especially if he was there.”

“You’re going to hear a lot of chants about, well, I probably can’t say it on TV. But it’ll be a good game, but not the game everybody wanted.”

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Blake Dowel is originally from the U.S., he said he is also looking forward to seeing the reactions Tuesday night.

“We’ve got to see some jerseys on ice, you know? Let’s do it. And I’m not even a natural Winnipeg Jets fan. I’m from the States. I just love hockey,” Dowel said.

Tuesday is the only time the Devils and Jets will face off in Winnipeg this season. They meet again in New Jersey on Nov. 28.

More to come.

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