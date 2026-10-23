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Sports

Jets trade star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey Devils

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets fan tracks Hellebuyck’s lost salary with ‘funny, informative’ site'
Winnipeg Jets fan tracks Hellebuyck’s lost salary with ‘funny, informative’ site
RELATED: Winnipeg Jets fan tracks Hellebuyck’s lost salary with ‘funny, informative’ site – Oct 9, 2026
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The Winnipeg Jets have traded star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils. 

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the trade when he speaks with the media at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday. His comments will be carried live online by Global News and on radio by 680 CJOB.

In exchange for the goaltender, the team received the Devils’ second-round pick in the 2029 draft and their seventh-round pick for the 2027 draft. The Jets also acquired three forwards, Alexander Command, Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, in addition to goaltender Nico Daws.

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Command, aged 18, was the Devils’ first-round pick in the 2026 draft. He was chosen 12th overall and represented Sweden at the 2026 World U-18 Championships, winning gold.

Mercer had four assists for New Jersey in 10 games. He’s been a Devil for six seasons, playing 420 career games, scoring 213 points and 120 penalty minutes.

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The third forward acquired by the Jets, Bjugstad, is recovering from surgery. Last season he played 61 games with nine points scored.

The Jets’ newly-obtained goaltender, Daws, played four games as a Devil this season and posted a 2-2-0 record with a .874 save percentage. In the 59 career NHL games.

In his time as a Jet, Hellebuyck won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, three Vezina Trophies as the top goaltender and won the Olympic Gold for Team USA in the 2026 games.

More to come. 

— With files from The Canadian Press.

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