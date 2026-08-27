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1 comment

  1. Howard pim
    August 27, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    Fire cheveldayoff

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Sports

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck goes public with trade request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 4:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Hero Denies Canada Gold'
Winnipeg Hero Denies Canada Gold
RELATED: Winnipeg Hero Denies Canada Gold – Feb 22, 2026
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Connor Hellebuyck, the NHL’s Hart Trophy winner in 2025 and a three-time goaltender of the year, has publicly asked for a trade from the Winnipeg Jets.

Hellebuyck said he privately asked to be traded “several months ago” in a statement posted Thursday on the X account of his agent, Ray Petkau.

The goaltender says he gave the organization time to address his request “quietly and respectfully,” but decided to go public as training camp nears.

“Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there,” Hellebuyck said. “I have never forgotten June 23, 2012. That’s the day Winnipeg took a chance on a goalie playing in Odessa, Texas. I gave everything I had from that moment to prove that the Jets made the right decision.

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“Several months ago, I privately requested a trade. I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options.”

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Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had said before June’s NHL draft that he was listening to offers for Hellebuyck. At the time, he did not confirm that the goaltender had asked to be traded.

Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to the NHL’s best record in the 2024-25 season and was rewarded with the Hart Trophy as league MVP as well as his third Vezina Trophy as top goalie.

The 33-year-old from Commerce Township, Mich., was a middling 23-23-11 in 57 games with a 2.86 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage with Winnipeg last season. But he did help the United States win gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, making 41 saves in a 2-1 win over Canada in the gold-medal game.

Over 625 career games with the Jets, Hellebuyck has a 345-208-55 record with a 2.58 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 45 shutouts. He also won the Vezina Trophy in 2020 and 2024.

He signed an eight-year, US$59.5 million extension with Winnipeg in October 2023. He’s under contract through 2031 at a salary cap hit of $8.5 million.

Hellebuyck is the latest high-profile American player to seek an exit from a Canadian NHL team, following the departures of Brady Tkachuk from Ottawa, his brother Matthew from Calgary and Quinn Hughes from Vancouver.

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