Canada Day crowds begin to gather in the capital for celebration

Crowds are beginning to gather in the capital for Canada Day festivities, with thousands expected to join in the celebrations over the course of the day.

Three sites in the downtown core will play host to concerts, Indigenous ceremonies and family events: the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., as well as Major’s Hill Park, located several minutes’ walk from the main location of the celebrations on Parliament Hill.

That main site will be where the festivities kick off, with an Algonquin blessing already complete and a Carillion concert to follow in the morning.

The noon and evening shows on the big stage will feature artists K’Naan, T. Thomason, Karim Ouellet, Shawnee, William Prince, Coeur de Pirate, Marie Mai and Brett Kissel, with additional performances by Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal and artists from the National Arts Centre Orchestra.

There will also be performances at Major’s Hill Park by J Domeno, Élage Diouf, Tyler Shaw, Corneille and Tokyo Police Club.

Games that focus on Indigenous culture will be set up across the river at the Museum of History, along with performances by DJ Shub, James Jones, Angela Gladue, Silla and Rise, Bleu Jeans Bleu and Ben Caplan.

Law enforcement are advising that anyone wishing to join the celebrations on Parliament Hill arrive at least two hours early for security screenings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also be attending the noon show on Parliament Hill along with Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, then making remarks. He posted a brief message on Twitter to mark Canada Day in the morning

“Happy birthday, Canada! Whether you’re watching the fireworks, firing up the grill, or getting outside with your kids, today, we celebrate the amazing place we call home,” he said, before noting the government’s work to combat the challenges of unemployment and climate change.

“I know we’ll step up to the challenges we’re facing, just like we’ve always done — because no challenge is too great, if we face it together. From my family to yours, happy Canada Day.”

The fireworks show will get underway at around 10 PM EST and last about 15 minutes, with the best views likely to be from various points around the Ottawa River or from Major’s Hill Park, which also overlooks the river.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will not be in the capital but will be travelling to various events across the country.

He’ll start the day in Meductic, New Brunswick, then head to Toronto Ribfest and end the day in Kelowna, British Columbia.

