Crime
July 19, 2019 11:40 am

Timeline of Richard Oland murder investigation

By Sr. Broadcast Journalist/Anchor  Global News

WATCH: Dennis Oland left court with his family on Friday after being found not guilty of second-degree murder by a New Brunswick judge for the 2011 death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland.

Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 murder of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland.

Here is a timeline of the investigation.

  • July 7, 2011 — Richard Oland is found dead in his uptown Saint John, N.B., office.
  • July 11, 2011 — Police say Richard Oland was the victim of a homicide and that it does not appear to be a random act.
  • Aug. 16, 2012 — Court documents are released showing police believe Richard Oland was murdered.
  • May 17, 2013 — More court documents are released showing that police suspect Dennis Oland murdered his father.
  • Nov. 12, 2013 —  Saint John police arrest Dennis Oland.
  • Sept. 16, 2015 — Dennis Oland’s first murder trial begins. It lasts 37 days and involves 42 witnesses.
  • Dec. 19, 2015 — Dennis Oland is found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury. He is automatically sentenced to life in prison.
  • Oct. 24, 2016 — A New Brunswick appeals court overturns the conviction, ruling the judge did not properly instruct the jury. A new trial is ordered. Dennis Oland is released on bail the next day.
  • July 2017 — The case is taken to the Supreme Court of Canada, which decides not to hear appeals.
  • Oct. 15, 2018 — Dennis Oland pleads not guilty in his retrial.
  • Nov. 20, 2018 — Justice Terrence Morrison declares a mistrial after issues are raised about the jury selection process. The jury is dismissed, and the trial proceeds with a judge alone.
  • July 19 — Dennis Oland is found not guilty.

WATCH: ‘Find the real killers, then we can celebrate’ — Dennis Oland’s defence lawyer

—With files from the Canadian Press

