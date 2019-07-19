Dennis Oland found not guilty in 2nd-degree murder retrial
Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of his wealthy father in Saint John, N.B.
Prominent businessman Richard Oland’s body was found face down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. He was struck more than 40 times in the head, neck and hands by a hammer-like object, but no murder weapon was ever found.
Richard Oland was a former vice president of Moosehead Breweries, the oldest family-owned brewery in Canada.
Dennis Oland was charged in 2013 and convicted in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the decision in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge’s instructions to the jury.
Dennis Oland has maintained his innocence ever since his father’s murder.
This high-profile murder trial was heard by a judge alone.
Lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments back in May. Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot suggested the younger Oland’s financial problems were a motive, but defence lawyer Alan Gold said that is speculation.
