Dennis Oland found not guilty in 2nd-degree murder retrial

Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of his wealthy father in Saint John, N.B.

BREAKING: NB judge finds Dennis #Oland not guilty of 2nd-degree murder. — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) July 19, 2019

Dennis Oland hugs defence lawyers, as loud gasp erupts in courtroom. Audible sobbing, as he hugs wife and children. — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) July 19, 2019

Procession of supporters hugs Dennis Oland near front of courtroom. — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) July 19, 2019

Prominent businessman Richard Oland’s body was found face down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. He was struck more than 40 times in the head, neck and hands by a hammer-like object, but no murder weapon was ever found.

Richard Oland was a former vice president of Moosehead Breweries, the oldest family-owned brewery in Canada.

Dennis Oland was charged in 2013 and convicted in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the decision in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge’s instructions to the jury.

READ MORE: Judge reserves decision until mid-July in Dennis Oland murder trial

Dennis Oland has maintained his innocence ever since his father’s murder.

This high-profile murder trial was heard by a judge alone.

WATCH: Defence rests in Dennis Oland murder trial as legal teams visit scene of father’s murder

Lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments back in May. Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot suggested the younger Oland’s financial problems were a motive, but defence lawyer Alan Gold said that is speculation.

More to come.