Canada
July 19, 2019 9:15 am
Updated: July 19, 2019 9:22 am

Dennis Oland found not guilty in 2nd-degree murder retrial

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

WATCH: For the second time, Dennis Oland has taken the witness stand in his own defence in connection with the 2011 murder of his father Richard Oland.

Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of his wealthy father in Saint John, N.B.

Prominent businessman Richard Oland’s body was found face down in a pool of blood in his office on July 7, 2011. He was struck more than 40 times in the head, neck and hands by a hammer-like object, but no murder weapon was ever found.

Richard Oland was a former vice president of Moosehead Breweries, the oldest family-owned brewery in Canada.

Dennis Oland was charged in 2013 and convicted in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the decision in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge’s instructions to the jury.

Dennis Oland has maintained his innocence ever since his father’s murder.

This high-profile murder trial was heard by a judge alone.

Lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments back in May. Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot suggested the younger Oland’s financial problems were a motive, but defence lawyer Alan Gold said that is speculation.

More to come.

