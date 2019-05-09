Lawyers to present final arguments today in Dennis Oland murder trial

Final arguments will be heard today in the trial of Dennis Oland who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in July, 2011.

Richard Oland was hit over 40 times with a sharp-edged and blunt hammer-like weapon or weapons, that cracked his skull in several places.

Deep cuts on his hands suggested he tried to protect himself from his attacker.

No weapon was ever found.

The Crown has suggested the younger Oland’s personal financial problems were a motive, while the defence has argued the Crown’s case is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

A brown jacket, worn by Dennis when he visited his father, had tiny bloodstains on it and Richard Oland’s DNA.