Crime
November 21, 2018 9:15 am

Dennis Oland trial for second-degree murder of father begins by judge alone

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dennis Oland attends a news briefing by his legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. A mistrial has been declared in the retrial of Oland for the second degree murder of his father. The 16-member jury has been dismissed, and the trial will continue Wednesday by judge alone. The verdict from Oland‚Äôs 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Dennis Oland’s trial for the second-degree murder of his father proceeded Wednesday by judge alone.

That’s the fallout from the decision by a New Brunswick judge, who declared a mistrial and dismissed the jury in the high-profile case.

The mistrial was announced by Justice Terrence Morrison, citing “improprieties” in jury selection involving a Saint John police officer.

Constable Sean Rocca accessed a police database to check on prospective and sworn jurors in violation of a 2012 directive from the Supreme Court of Canada on jury vetting.

