Dennis Oland trial for second-degree murder of father begins by judge alone

Dennis Oland’s trial for the second-degree murder of his father proceeded Wednesday by judge alone.

That’s the fallout from the decision by a New Brunswick judge, who declared a mistrial and dismissed the jury in the high-profile case.

The mistrial was announced by Justice Terrence Morrison, citing “improprieties” in jury selection involving a Saint John police officer.

Constable Sean Rocca accessed a police database to check on prospective and sworn jurors in violation of a 2012 directive from the Supreme Court of Canada on jury vetting.