Man drives by police officer on freshly stolen ATV and gets arrested: Perth County OPP

Perth County OPP was on the hunt for a stolen ATV when it came to them.

They say a member of their detachment was contacted about a stolen ATV at around noon on Thursday which had gone missing the night before from a home on Line 78, northwest of Atwood.

A short time later, a man drove past the officer on the stolen vehicle.

Justin Bell, 29, of North Perth was arrested and charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with a probation order and driving while under suspension.

Police say the ATV was not damaged and has been returned to the owner.

