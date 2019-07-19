Man drives by police officer on freshly stolen ATV and gets arrested: Perth County OPP
Perth County OPP was on the hunt for a stolen ATV when it came to them.
They say a member of their detachment was contacted about a stolen ATV at around noon on Thursday which had gone missing the night before from a home on Line 78, northwest of Atwood.
READ MORE: Perth County OPP issue warning over phoney grandson-in-jail scam
A short time later, a man drove past the officer on the stolen vehicle.
Justin Bell, 29, of North Perth was arrested and charged with possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with a probation order and driving while under suspension.
READ MORE: Male suspect arrested following Listowel incident; Main Street reopened
Police say the ATV was not damaged and has been returned to the owner.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.