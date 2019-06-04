Perth County OPP issue warning over phoney grandson-in-jail scam

Perth County OPP have issued a warning after officers say a grandmother was recently contacted about a fraudulent emergency supposedly involving a family member.

Police say the woman was contacted by a fraudster on Sunday who claimed to be her grandson. According to police, the individual claimed to have been in an accident while travelling in Quebec and said he was in need of a large amount of money to be released from jail.

They say the woman was duped out of $5,000 in the scam.

Police are warning residents to never send money when a person calls out of the blue and says they are in jail.

They also say not to send money or personal financial information to anyone you do not trust.

Police are warning residents to avoid making upfront payments to strangers through money order, wire transfer, international funds transfer, preloaded cards or electronic currency.

If something seems fishy, police encourage residents to research online and see if the situation is an identifiable scam. If you believe it is, police say it’s best to then cut off contact.

Police add that residents who believe they have been scammed should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.

They say that while the money may be lost, residents will be able to help prevent others from falling victim to these types of schemes.

Police suggest getting in touch with your financial institution or other relevant agencies if your personal information, such as account details or passport information, has been compromised.