Calgary police looking for man and woman believed to be linked to missing man

Calgary police are hoping to identify two people they believe might have information on a missing persons file from 2016.

Abdikadir Tukhov, 43, was reported missing by friends on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. He was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, leaving a home in Abbeydale.

Police said they have exhausted any signs that might lead police to Tukhov but say new information has led them to believe his disappearance is suspicious.

According to police, friends also believe that he may have been met with foul play.

Police said Tukhov lived a transient lifestyle and spent time in Calgary, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer. It is believed he worked as a taxi driver in Grand Prairie before his disappearance.

Investigators are looking to identify a man and a woman seen with Tukhov at the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel (previously the Sheraton Red Deer) in Red Deer, Alta.

Police believe they may have information about Tukhov’s disappearance or his what he was doing before he disappeared.

The woman is described as 25 to 40, with an average build and brown hair.

The man is described as 30 to 45, with an average build. He can be seen wearing a hat in the photo.

“We know that people in the community have information about Abdikadir’s disappearance,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

“Abdikadir left behind a wife and two children and we ask that anyone who has information come forward so that we can provide closure to his friends and family.

“Even what seems like the most insignificant information can sometimes be enough to help detectives solve a case,” Schiavetta said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers.