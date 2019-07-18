Police respond after bullet rips through apartment building in northeast Calgary

Police are investigating after a bullet tore through the walls of a northeast Calgary apartment building Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Grier Avenue N.E. for reports of people arguing.

When they arrived, police were told people had heard a gunshot from a unit on the second floor.

The bullet was found in a neighbouring unit.

Miranda Grant said she heard the gunshot and then saw it hit her wall.

“We looked behind and there was powder from the drywall,” Grant said. “It went through the second wall. We honestly thought it was inside the wall but it was on our table.”

She said there were five people and several animals inside her apartment at the time.

Kiran Luker lives below the unit and said a friend showed her the bullet just moments after hearing the gunshot.

“She’d come downstairs and she had this partial bullet in her hand,” Luker said. “She said this bullet was in [her wall], it looked dented.”

Uniformed officers and the tactical team spent more than two hours containing the building.

Just before 9 p.m., one man was taken into custody.

Officers said more details will be available after the investigation is complete.

