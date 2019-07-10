Man in hospital with serious injuries after shooting in northwest Calgary
A A
A man is in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in Calgary’s northwest neighbourhood of Sunnyside late Tuesday night.
Calgary police said the man showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.
Police said there was an altercation sometime before that at the Monte Carlo bar on 10 Street northwest.
The man is in his early 30s, according to police.
As of Wednesday morning, there was no one in custody and the incident remained under investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.