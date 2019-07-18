Defence calling no evidence in case of German tourist shot west of Calgary

The defence is calling no evidence on behalf of a youth accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary last summer.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, is on trial for charges including aggravated assault.

Closing arguments are scheduled to be heard on August 28.

Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV through the First Nation with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.

READ MORE: Interviews with family of German tourist shot on Alberta highway played in court

The car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived and was transported back to Germany, where eight bullet fragments were removed from his brain.

He is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

READ MORE: Trial hears German tourist shot in Alberta had 8 bullet fragments removed from brain