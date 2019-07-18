Police charge Halifax man with voyeurism

Police charged a man with voyeurism on Thursday in relation to an alleged incident that occurred earlier this week in Halifax.

On Monday, Halifax Regional Police received a report that a man had been seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a residence on Lawrence Street for an extended period of time.

Police said the man was reportedly dressed in jogging gear and appeared to be pretending to stretch while he stared at a window of the residence.

He had been observed doing the same thing on a number of occasions, according to police.

On Wednesday, 54-year-old Andre Joseph Benard, of Halifax, was arrested at a residence in the city.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face one count each of voyeurism and criminal harassment (besetting or watching).