Police charge Halifax man with voyeurism

Police charged a man with voyeurism on Thursday in relation to an alleged incident that occurred earlier this week in Halifax.
On Monday, Halifax Regional Police received a report that a man had been seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a residence on Lawrence Street for an extended period of time.
READ MORE: Police charge St. Catharines man with voyeurism
Police said the man was reportedly dressed in jogging gear and appeared to be pretending to stretch while he stared at a window of the residence.
He had been observed doing the same thing on a number of occasions, according to police.
READ MORE: Man, 22, accused of voyeurism after women allegedly recorded in Eaton Centre change rooms
On Wednesday, 54-year-old Andre Joseph Benard, of Halifax, was arrested at a residence in the city.
He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face one count each of voyeurism and criminal harassment (besetting or watching).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.