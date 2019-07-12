Police charge St. Catharines man with voyeurism
A man is facing voyeurism charges in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police say they were called on July 4 about a man who was allegedly secretly recording individuals in public.
Officers arrested a St. Catharines man Thursday after executing a search warrant at a residence.
Andrew Vincent, 37, has been charged with one count of voyeurism and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.
Detectives believe that there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police.
