Man slashed near shelter in downtown Ottawa: police
Ottawa police say a 32-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after getting slashed with a knife near the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the area outside the Shepherds of Good Hope around 9:15 p.m.
Police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said the incident was reported as a stabbing but officers later confirmed the victim was slashed.
The two parties involved are not co-operating with police and it’s not clear at this point whether any charges will be laid, Benoit said.
Wednesday night’s incident marks the latest of several violent confrontations involving a knife in and around the ByWard Market over the last month.
There have been at least three stabbings in the area since mid-June, according to Benoit.
Benoit confirmed police will once again station additional officers in the busy, central neighbourhood this coming weekend as part of their ongoing community safety initiatives in the ByWard, Rideau and Vanier areas.
