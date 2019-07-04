Ottawa police investigating ByWard Market stabbing

Ottawa police say they are investigating a stabbing in ByWard Market that sent one man to hospital early Thursday morning.

According to police, the call for service came in at around 4 a.m. outside 230 Murray St. in ByWard Market. Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old man with stab wounds, who was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa police continue to investigate. There have been no suspects arrested.

A portion of Murray Street was closed this morning while police investigated the incident.

This is the second stabbing in as many days in the capital, and just last month, a man in his 40s was stabbed in the same area.

According to Const. Chuck Benoit, as the weather gets nicer, the number of these incidents tends to increase.

“Each year, when the weather gets nice and more people are outside, we do see an incline in certain crimes like this one,” said Benoit.

Yesterday, two men were sent to hospital after a stabbing incident at the Dominion OC Transpo station. The station was closed and several buses were diverted away from the area while police investigated. No charges have yet been laid in that incident.