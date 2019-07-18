Police warn jerseys with fake Connor McDavid signatures sold in Edmonton

Police believe there may be people who have bought Edmonton Oilers jerseys with fake Connor McDavid signatures after arresting and charging a man with fraud.

Police allege a man claiming to be from the Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) or Pro Am Sports was selling authentic jerseys with fraudulent McDavid signatures online.

The accused in the case is Chandra Vinesh Singh, 23, who police said is also known to go by Vinesh Singh or Vinny.

EPS said in April of 2018, Singh allegedly contacted several people via Facebook claiming he was employed by either OEG or Pro Am Sports and was selling autographed McDavid jerseys.

Investigators believe Singh successfully sold two fraudulently signed jerseys to someone for $1,400.

Then in February 2019, it was reported that Singh proposed an “investment opportunity” to someone via Facebook, which again involved Oilers jerseys that Singh allegedly falsely claimed were signed by McDavid.

Police said Singh also allegedly used fraudulent documents to support his claims. The victim was allegedly defrauded $23,000.

Singh was charged with two counts of possession of forged documents, fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and false pretense.

The Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group and Pro Am Sports confirmed the autographs on the jerseys sold last spring were not authentic.

“We thank the Edmonton Police Service for their diligence on this matter,” Tim Shipton with OEG said in a statement.

“We are fortunate to have fans who support the team through the purchase of memorabilia, but this is a good reminder for our fans to always go to trusted sources.”

Given the similarity of the incidents and the time over which they took place, police believes that there are likely other people who have been victimized.

Anyone who was contacted by Singh and bought autographed Connor McDavid jerseys or was offered to purchase or invest in McDavid jerseys is encouraged to go to a police station and provide a statement referencing EPS File 19-100147.

Edmonton police remind people to be careful when buying from non-licensed vendors and online.

For more information regarding Pro Am Sports’ authenticity program, please visit their website. For more information on where to find authentic Edmonton Oilers memorabilia, please visit the their website.

Edmonton police will be sharing more details about this investigation on Thursday.

