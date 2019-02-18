Edmonton sports

February 18, 2019 1:34 pm

Edmonton Oilers hold autograph session at West Edmonton Mall Monday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on February 16, 2019 the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images
The Edmonton Oilers are holding a public autograph session at West Edmonton Mall on Monday.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 25 players will be spread throughout the two levels of the mall. With the exception of captain Connor McDavid, all players will be signing in groups of two or three.

Global News
Due to what is expected to be high demand, only the first 400 fans in line at McDavid’s location will be guaranteed access to his table near the Deep Sea Adventure Lake.

The team said McDavid will only sign the custom Upper Deck photos provided and will be personalizing all signatures. Fans wanting to line up early were allowed into the mall starting at 6 a.m.

All other players will be signing one item per fan — either a personal or provided photo. There is a limit of one autograph per person, and players will not be available for posed photos.

The Oilers’ public autograph session at West Edmonton Mall was once an annual event, but it has been years since one was last held.

“We are very excited to partner with West Edmonton Mall to bring a full team public autograph session to the amazing Oilers fans in Edmonton and across Oil Country,” Oilers Entertainment Group CEO and vice-chairman Bob Nicholson said.

“Our players look forward to meeting everyone and it’s a great way to spend part of your Family Day.”

The signing comes as the Oilers sit in third-last place in the NHL and second-last in the western conference, having lost 10 of their last 11 games.

