Third Surrey councillor resigns from mayor’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial has quit the mayor’s Safe Surrey Coalition.

He’s the third councillor to do so after Steven Pettigrew left in May, followed by Brenda Locke last month.

In a release, Hundial said a lack of community input and the dissolution of the public safety committee were the “final straw.”

READ MORE: Surrey councillor quits Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, will sit as independent

On Monday, Mayor Doug McCallum announced he was dissolving the city’s public safety committee during a meeting and replacing it with an interim committee focused on police transition instead.

The interim committee is supposed to be in place for three to six months.

READ MORE: 2nd councillor quits Surrey mayor’s Safe Surrey Coalition, citing ‘dysfunctional’ council

Earlier in the week, Locke told Global News that she was “blindsided” by the move.

Hundial said there’s no guarantee the community will be safer with the mayor’s police transition plan and that his main priority is working towards a safer Surrey for everyone.

WATCH (June 25, 2019): Tensions boil over at Surrey council meeting

The recent resignations come amid controversy over the mayor’s plan to switch from the Surrey RCMP to a municipal police force.

Hundial will now sit as an Independent councillor.