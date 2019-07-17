Police investigate assault of 18-year-old Dartmouth woman
Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Wednesday in Dartmouth.
At approximately 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of an injured woman on Jamison Street in Dartmouth.
READ MORE: St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault allowed to practise with chaperone present
At this time, police said, it is believed that the 18-year-old Dartmouth woman was assaulted by another woman.
She has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: (July 7) Blaze at west end Halifax barber shop deemed suspicious
Shorty after, a 28-year-old Dartmouth woman was taken into custody without incident at Windmill Road in Dartmouth.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 902-490-5016.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.