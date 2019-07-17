Crime
Police investigate assault of 18-year-old Dartmouth woman

Police are investigating an assault that occurred on Wednesday in Dartmouth.

At approximately 1 p.m., Halifax Regional Police were called to a report of an injured woman on Jamison Street in Dartmouth.

At this time, police said, it is believed that the 18-year-old Dartmouth woman was assaulted by another woman.

She has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shorty after, a 28-year-old Dartmouth woman was taken into custody without incident at Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 902-490-5016.

