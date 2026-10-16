Two Montreal police officers suspended over new allegations of misconduct

Montreal police say they have suspended two officers from a station downtown and opened a misconduct investigation.
However, police said they could not provide further details due to their legal responsibilities to protect personal information about their employees and to avoid compromising the professional standards unit’s ongoing investigation.
Police say they take the allegations seriously.
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According to a report by the daily newspaper La Presse, one of the officers allegedly urinated on an unhoused person while on duty.
The newspaper, which said it relied on several police sources, reported that fellow officers denounced their colleague.
The other suspended officer, who was involved in a separate case, allegedly posed for photos in which he appears to mock a suspect placed in a humiliating position during an arrest.
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The Canadian Press has not independently verified the allegations.
The suspensions come a few months after police dismantled a 16-member patrol unit at another station in a multicultural neighbourhood of Montreal due to separate allegations of racism and misconduct.
Four officers from the Montréal-Nord station have been suspended and Crown prosecutors are reviewing the evidence to determine whether to pursue criminal charges.
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