Teenage passenger arrested after taxi driver stabbed in Winnipeg: police

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A teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver that left the victim with serious injuries, according to Winnipeg police.

The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in the driver’s cab when the two became involved in a verbal altercation on Sept. 25, police said in a news release.

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After the confrontation escalated, police allege the teen stabbed the driver and fled the scene. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West just before 9 p.m. that Friday.

The taxi driver took himself to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple serious upper body injuries, according to police.

The teen is facing charges of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with sentence. He was detained in custody.