Teenage passenger arrested after taxi driver stabbed in Winnipeg: police

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver that left the victim with serious injuries, according to Winnipeg police.
The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in the driver’s cab when the two became involved in a verbal altercation on Sept. 25, police said in a news release.
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After the confrontation escalated, police allege the teen stabbed the driver and fled the scene. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West just before 9 p.m. that Friday.
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The taxi driver took himself to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple serious upper body injuries, according to police.
The teen is facing charges of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with sentence. He was detained in custody.
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