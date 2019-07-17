Former VPD detective denies sexual abuse allegations

An ex-Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer sentenced to 20 months in jail for sexual exploitation and breach of trust is denying claims he sexually abused several young victims.

The denials were made in documents filed in court in response to civil suits from two women who allege James Fisher sexually assaulted them while he was the lead investigator in a sex trafficking case.

The women, identified in court documents as F.A. and F.B., allege Fisher kissed and groped them while acting as their victim support worker as they were helping the VPD investigate convicted pimp Reza Moazami, who had victimized them as underage prostitutes.

Fisher led the investigation into Moazami, according to court documents filed in the B.C. Supreme Court on June 17.

In court documents, Fisher “denies that he imposed unwanted sexual and romantic attention.”

Fisher also denies he “cultivated a relationship of a sexual, romantic and psychological intimacy with the Plaintiff or that he had or used a position of trust, power or authority over the Plaintiff to sexually and psychologically exploit her,” according to court documents.

He also denies making threats.

The suits by F.A. and F.B. also allege that other VPD members breached their duty by failing to protect them from Fisher.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Fisher is asking for the civil claims to be dropped.

Last August, Fisher was sentenced to 20 months in jail and two years probation for kissing two women who were witnesses in a separate prostitution investigation against convicted pimp Michael Bannon.

One of the women was 17 at the time. Fisher pleaded guilty to breach of trust and sexual exploitation.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev