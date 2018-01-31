Crime
January 31, 2018 8:15 pm
Updated: January 31, 2018 8:27 pm

Vancouver man pleads guilty to being a pimp for nine victims

By Reporter  Global News

A sentencing hearing begins on Feb. 7.

File / Global News
A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to being a pimp to nine victims.

Michael Bannon was originally charged with 25 counts of luring, controlling, and living off the avails of nine young women.

On Tuesday, Bannon pleaded guilty to 22 of those 25 counts.

The case goes back almost four years. Bannon lured teenage girls in Vancouver and Surrey between June 2014 and July 2015, eight of the nine women were under 18 at the time.

Crime
guilty pimp charge
luring charges
Michael Bannon
Michael Bannon pimp charge
Surrey
Vancouver
Vancouver pimp

