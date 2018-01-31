Vancouver man pleads guilty to being a pimp for nine victims

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to being a pimp to nine victims.

Michael Bannon was originally charged with 25 counts of luring, controlling, and living off the avails of nine young women.

On Tuesday, Bannon pleaded guilty to 22 of those 25 counts.

A sentencing hearing begins on Feb. 7.

The case goes back almost four years. Bannon lured teenage girls in Vancouver and Surrey between June 2014 and July 2015, eight of the nine women were under 18 at the time.