City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service suspending canine unit program: Chief

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service has suspended its canine unit program until further notice.

READ MORE: 2 Kitchener teens missing in Algonquin Park found safe: OPP

Chief Mark Mitchell made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon after advising the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Services Board at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Mitchell said the decision comes after the department’s dog handler stepped down due to “unexpected health concerns.”

A little drug work at our friends, Victoria Feeds the Horse and Hound. A little cooler in the barn. Looks like Xena found something! pic.twitter.com/2Fjbnw7dY5 — PC Watson & PSD Xena (@KLPS_Canine) May 30, 2018

However, he says residents in Lindsay and former Ops Township will continue to receive “exceptional police service.”

“Residents can continue to feel safe and secure in their homes, schools and place of work, despite this difficult decision to suspend our K9 program,” he stated.

“The K9 program will be re-evaluated in the future to determine the feasibility of returning it to active service.”

WATCH (March 2018): Global Peterborough’s Caley Bedore vs. Police Service Dog Xena

The service will utilize K9 services from the Peterborough Police Service and OPP when the need arises, Mitchell said.