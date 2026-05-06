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6 comments

  1. Les
    May 6, 2026 at 11:13 am

    After 11 years, it’s still just failure after failure with this clown show of a gov’t.

  2. Duke
    May 6, 2026 at 10:51 am

    Trump’s attack on EV and tariff on parts made outside the US has halted companies from expanding…even in the US. He’s the great disruptor of growing economy. He recently stopped work on building mass windmills because it doesn’t fit his oil agenda. Now the blockade in Iran, he also stopped gis own agenda. But hey, let’s blame Carney because we’re a bunch of rightnut idiots.

  3. Willow
    May 6, 2026 at 10:47 am

    And being in regular contact isn’t going to change the fact that all these jobs are gone Carney and this Liberal government keep telling us everything is fine when Canadians know better. Blaming the tariffs for everything is hiding the fact that Carney and this Liberal government have done nothing to deal with the tariffs so jobs are being lost in Canada and the economy is going down the drain. The EV sales are showing that people are not buying EVs in the numbers that support the industry and throwing money at it won’t fix it.

  4. Craig
    May 6, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Suck it Doug Ford! Elbows up

  5. Jimmie
    May 6, 2026 at 10:39 am

    How can Honda compete since Clown Carney is opening the gates for Chinese EV junk!

  6. Try This
    May 6, 2026 at 10:19 am

    Actually it has nothing to do with tariffs, but everything to do with supply and demand. As only 10% of auto sales are EV (and that is with the Liberal rebate), there is very little incentive to invest 15 billion to make cars that will not sell.
    Of course Joly and the Liberals are still giving Honda buckets of cash to produce the EV’s that the Liberals want.

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Economy

Joly ‘in regular contact’ with Honda as report says EV plant being halted

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 10:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect'
Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s new EV rebates go into effect – Feb 16, 2026
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Industry Minister Melanie Joly is in “regular contact” with Honda Motor Co., her office said, as a Japanese report suggests the automaking giant is halting its plans to construct a $15-billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Canada.

That comes as a spokesperson for Honda Canada told Global News that “the content of the article was not released by Honda, and we have nothing to report at this time.”

“American tariffs and changes to U.S. domestic policies are creating real pressures for automakers, prompting some to delay or scale back investments in electric vehicle and battery projects,” a spokesperson for Joly’s office said in an emailed statement, however, they did not clarify whether Honda had communicated any plans to scale back to Ottawa.

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“We remain in regular contact with Honda and will continue to put Canadians’ interest first.”

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Sluggish demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. has Honda set to freeze plans for the $15-billion EV plan in Canada, Nikkei Asia reported. The project was announced in 2024 and slated to begin production by 2028.

The federal government will “continue to support and protect existing automotive facilities by mitigating tariff pressures and sustaining the production of fuel-efficient vehicles,” Joly’s office said.

The project has already seen delays, with Honda announcing a two-year pause in 2025. At the time, Honda attributed the delay to “slowdown of the EV market.”

Between the battery plant and its parts facilities, along with the electric vehicle facility retooling, the Honda project had been expected to create 1,000 jobs on top of retaining the existing 4,200 jobs at the assembly plant.

Under the original plan, the plant was set to produce up to 240,000 vehicles per year when fully operational in 2028.

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