Search continues for Kitchener teens missing in Algonquin Park

The search continues in Algonquin Park for the two missing teens from the Kitchener area.

Marta Malek, 16, and Maya Mirota, 16, were reported missing to the OPP on Friday at around 10 p.m. after they missed a rendezvous with the rest of their group.

The pair was last seen a day earlier on the Western Uplands Trail, between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

READ MORE: Major search underway for two missing Kitchener teens in Algonquin Park

A spokesperson for the OPP told Global News that the area in which they are looking for the girls is difficult terrain to search.

“This is a very rugged area and a very, very dense tree canopy there,” OPP media co-ordinator Bill Dickson said. “So, it’s a challenge for the air search in terms of being able to see through the tree tops.

“We’re hoping the girls would hear the helicopter or the fixed-wing aircraft from the ministry that’s there and get into a clearing to make themselves visible.”

Several people responded to an OPP tweet about the missing girls with offers of assistance but police are asking people to steer clear of the area at the moment.

READ MORE: Police, family concerned about well-being of missing 75-year-old Brampton man

“It’s rugged terrain to get through, so it takes time. And that’s part of the reason we’re saying no at this point in time we’re not calling on members of the public to come and help out because it is such rugged terrain and the searchers that we do have in there, the trained searchers, they’re all tracked by GPS,” Dickson explained. “So, once an area has been cleared by our searchers, we can mark that off on a map.”

He said if members of the public get involved, it could get disorganized and cause unnecessary confusion.

“Whereas if we have people just wandering in the woods looking, we might be doing double duty and the same area is being searched two or three times,” Dickson said.

He expressed full confidence that police will find Malek and Mirota.

“Our searchers are out there and we’re confident we’re going to find these young ladies,” Dickson said.

READ MORE: Search continues in Quebec’s Laurentians region for missing Savoura president and his son

There were reports of sightings of the two girls over the weekend in and around Algonquin Park.

“We’ve had sightings from within the park,” Dickson said. “One sighting that was reported along Highway 60. And I mean there is a chance the girls have made it out of the park by this point in time, but we haven’t heard from them and no one’s heard from them.”

He said the OPP continues to investigate every tip and is asking the public to call if they spot the missing girls.

“Please call 1-888-310-1122 if you did see these young girls walking in or near Algonquin Park. Every tip that comes in could prove to be the one that helps us find them.”