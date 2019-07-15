Search continues in Quebec’s Laurentians region for missing Savoura president and his son

The aerial search continues in Quebec’s Laurentians region for Savoura president Stéphane Roy and his 14-year-old son after their helicopter went missing last Wednesday.

The search area has been reduced by almost half, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. The military is co-ordinating the search in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

The Montreal airport provided its Mirabel facility to allow the military to install its temporary headquarters there.

The helicopter carrying Roy and his son never issued a distress signal, officials say.

Roy and his son had taken off from the municipality of Lac-De La Bidière, in the Upper Laurentians, west of La Tuque, last Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. while on a fishing trip. They were supposed to return to Sainte-Sophie on Montreal’s North Shore.

