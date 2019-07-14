Major search underway for two missing Kitchener teens in Algonquin Park

Volunteers and OPP are continuing their search for two missing teenage girls in the western section of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16 and from Kitchener, were reported missing Friday around 10:00 p.m. The teens were reportedly last seen on Thursday on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

Officers said both girls are experienced campers and had been camping with a group in the park. “They had a tent, other equipment and limited supplies,” OPP said.

On Saturday morning, police said they launched an air and ground search for the teens —.with the assistance of an OPP helicopter and fixed-wing plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF).

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, canine unit, park staff, members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association and officers from several other detachments have also been assisting with the search, scouring the area on the ground.

UPDATE: #OPP is still searching for two missing 16 year old females, Maya MIROTA and Marta MALEK. Please see below for photos and additional description of both females. If you have any information, please call 1-888-310-1122. ^jt pic.twitter.com/hxtgDqyBw4 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) July 14, 2019

Mirota is described as being about five feet tall, thin with long auburn hair and Malek is described as about six feet tall.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about the two girls is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.