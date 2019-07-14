Police, family concerned about well-being of missing 75-year-old Brampton man

Peel police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly Brampton man,

Police say 75-year-old Alber Marbena was last spotted around noon on Saturday, July 13, in the area of Saintsbury Crescent and Egypt Drive in Brampton.

Marbena is described as a Middle Eastern male with a light complexion and 5′ 5″ with a medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue dress shirt, black pants, and a dark flat cap.

Police note that Marbena is known to frequent Toronto, and is travelling on foot. Both police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133.