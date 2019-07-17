Premier Ford cancels cellphone after too many calls from ‘special interest groups’

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford has cancelled his cellphone after his office says he was inundated with calls from special interest groups.

The premier has given out his cell number for months and has long touted it as a way for people to contact him directly.

His office says Ford had to cancel his phone on Tuesday after certain groups launched co-ordinated campaigns in recent weeks that made it impossible to use.

The premier’s office says people can still contact Ford through his official email and office phone number.

Ford has repeatedly given out his cell number at public events and urged people to call him if they have concerns about provincial services.

In front of a business audience in Washington, D.C., last February, Ford gave out his number during an event broadcast on television, urging people to text him because of the large volume of messages he receives.