Parts of Regina experience flooding following heavy rainfall Tuesday evening

Torrential downpour Tuesday evening caused flooding in parts of southern Saskatchewan including Regina.

Two areas of the city hit hard were the underpasses at Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive along with Broad Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive.

The flooding caused several vehicles to be submerged underwater.

Regina police sent out a tweet around 8 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the areas. The underpass at Winnipeg and Dewdney was wet and muddy, but was open for access.

Avoid the underpasses on Albert/Sask Drive and Broad/Sask Drive. Blocked off for flooding. Underpass at Winnipeg/Dewdney now open but drive carefully. It’s wet and muddy. pic.twitter.com/VHr8BgrXu5 — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 17, 2019

The flood impacted several more areas of downtown, along with the city’s east and south ends.

🎶 God said to Noah, there’s gonna be a flood-y flood-y…🎶 pic.twitter.com/P3vf7Dw2Mq — Jen (@untalkativjenny) July 17, 2019

Other parts of the city had their power go out during the thunderstorms.

9:03 PM: Regina NW Update 2. For customers in Pioneer Village, Washington Park, Windsor Place, Westerra, Dieppe, and Rosemont areas, Majority of customers will be restored by 10pm, all remaining customers ETR 1am #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) July 17, 2019

Within a couple of hours, about 34 millimetres of rain fell on the Queen City.