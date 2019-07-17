Canada
Parts of Regina experience flooding following heavy rainfall Tuesday evening

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in certain parts of Regina Tuesday evening including the underpass at Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

Torrential downpour Tuesday evening caused flooding in parts of southern Saskatchewan including Regina.

Two areas of the city hit hard were the underpasses at Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive along with Broad Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive.

The flooding caused several vehicles to be submerged underwater.

Regina police sent out a tweet around 8 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the areas.  The underpass at Winnipeg and Dewdney was wet and muddy, but was open for access.

The flood impacted several more areas of downtown, along with the city’s east and south ends.

Other parts of the city had their power go out during the thunderstorms.

Within a couple of hours, about 34 millimetres of rain fell on the Queen City.

