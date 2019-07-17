Heat, humidity to return to Montreal over the weekend

Montreal is going to get hot and muggy just in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday morning for parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Lanaudière areas.

The weather agency says a warm and very humid air mass will move into the province on Friday and linger into Saturday.

“Humidex values will be high and approach 40, especially in heavily urbanized areas,” said Environment Canada.

In Montreal, the weather is already balmy. As of dawn on Wednesday, the city had a humidex value of 30.

There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms during the day.

During periods of high heat and humidity, Santé Montréal recommends residents spend up to three hours a day in air-conditioned places, drink water on a regular basis and never leave children alone in cars.

Residents are also advised to take cool showers, limit physical activity and wear light clothes.

—With files from the Canadian Press