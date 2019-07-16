Edmonton cat comes back 9 years after going missing

Almost a decade after disappearing while being watched by a family friend, Loki the cat has been reunited with his loving family in Edmonton.

Laura Ahmet said her kids were devastated when the orange tabby went missing nine years ago. Her son, Kalob Ethier, was just four years old at the time.

“It didn’t go well,” Ahmet said. “We were all quite emotional.

“He was our first fur-baby. He was my little lovebug and Kalob’s best friend. There was a lot of tears. Kalob in particular never stopped asking for him,” she explained.

It turns out, the stray has been missing for 9 YEARS. Yes, 9! He was the best friend of a 4 year old little boy. This is what he looked like before. Today, he's 15 years old. #yegpets #yeglostcat #yeg pic.twitter.com/DhQIKVlvSK — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019

“I was just crying pretty much the whole day. He was my best friend and he was just gone,” Kalob said.

The family searched for Loki for days and kept calling Animal Care and Control to see if he’d been turned in. He had a microchip, so they were hopeful.

But over the years, that hope began to dwindle. The family eventually rescued other pets, but looking at photos of Loki always brought up difficult emotions.

This is Bert. He's been missing since March in west #yeg and his owner got a phone call last week from a neighbour thinking they'd found him! His owner quickly ran to retrieve her cat. #yegpets #yeglostcat pic.twitter.com/1ootAcmzH3 — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019

Fast forward nine years; Liz Massiah, who lives in west Edmonton, was looking for her lost tabby named Bert.

“On the 24th of March, out he went, and he’s not been seen since,” Massiah said. “He’s pretty wily, so I don’t know if somebody has taken him in or if he’s lunch for a coyote.”

She put up missing posters and blasted social media in an effort to find her cat. She never had a lead, until last week.

“The phone rang and it was somebody saying, ‘I think we’ve got your cat,'” Massiah said. “It turns out they’re a block away from where I live. So I went dashing over there. And it wasn’t Bert,” she said. Her heart sank.

But Massiah hoped that maybe she could reunite the stray with its family. She took the cat to Animal Care and Control to see if it had a chip or tattoo and as it turns out, it did.

This is Loki today, reunited with his owners. Now, Kalob and Evie are much bigger! They cried and cried when their cat came home. “This is one of the happiest moments of my life!” #yeg #yegpets #yeglostcat pic.twitter.com/V49PAC0fh0 — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019

Ahmet said the phone call couldn’t have been more exciting.

“They said, ‘Yeah, someone brought him in the other day.’ And I said, ‘OK, I’m coming.’ I instantly hopped in the car and went there,” she said.

“He jumped into my arms and it was crying all around.”

The matted, patchy 15-year-old cat was actually Loki, Kalob’s long-lost best friend.

“It started as pure shock, but then you couldn’t stop me [from] crying for another 20 minutes,” Kalob said.

“I like to hug him and love him and snuggle him all the time now.”

Loki’s fur is all matted on his back and he has some bald spots on his ears and above his eyes. He’ll go for a vet checkup soon. The family is hoping for good news. #yeg #yegpets #yeglostcat pic.twitter.com/iZyU6tMn2Y — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019

Kalob’s little sister, Evie Ethier, was thrilled too.

“It was one of the happiest moments of my life,” she said.

And if that isn’t the face of a cat that’s happy to be home, after nearly a decade, then I don’t know what is. #yeg #yegpets #yeglostcat pic.twitter.com/KcOYp0GjqF — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019

Ahmet said it’s proof the system works.

“To me, it’s a miracle,” she said. “After nine years, for him to come home, all because of a microchip.”

Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control now offers free microchips with cat licences. The longest they’ve seen a cat be missing before being reunited with its owner is 16 years.

The reunion brought Massiah hope that Bert could be found safe too.

“Get your dogs and your cats chipped,” Massiah said. “If you find a stray, it takes half an hour — take them in and get them checked. You never know.”

Here's the problem. The stray orange cat actually wasn't Bert. His owner knew right away. But, she offered to take the stray to Animal Care and Control to try and find it's owner. Success! He has a microchip. #yegpets #yeglostcat #yeg pic.twitter.com/daAMAb5lhy — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 16, 2019