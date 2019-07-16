Parts of southern Alberta under severe thunderstorm warning, funnel clouds possible

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southern Alberta near Oyen, Hanna and Coronation shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said.

“This severe thunderstorm is located near Oyen and moving slowly eastward.”

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings continue in Alberta. Hanna-Coronation-Oyen zone, under severe thunderstorm watch, warnings and funnel cloud advisory. Conditions are changing rapidly this afternoon. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/FTMSv1h2gd — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, a weather advisory was issued for several parts of Alberta to alert people to the fact that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Tuesday.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said on its website. “This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches were in place for areas throughout central Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

