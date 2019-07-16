Hail, heavy rain lead to flooding in Stony Plain

Portions of Stony Plain, Alta. were once again under water Monday night as a summer storm rolled through the city.

Video and pictures captured in The Glens neighbourhood show flooding on area streets and parks.

READ MORE: Only halfway through ‘peak season,’ Alberta has had a year’s worth of tornadoes

Dena Woods, who lives in the area, said the rain started just after 6:30 p.m. The heavy rain and hail led to flooding at the nearby Stony Plain Central school yard, with water flowing through the park and nearby streets for hours.

According to Environment Canada, the Stony Plain area received upwards of 20 to 25 millimetres of rain on Monday.

A group of kids chose to make the most of the situation, paddling a canoe through Lions Park in downtown Stony Plain.

This is the second time in the last week parts of Stony Plain experienced flooding.

Last Sunday night, the city was also hit by wild weather, with heavy rain leading to flooded basements and cars.

