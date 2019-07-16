Environment
July 16, 2019 12:43 pm
Updated: July 16, 2019 12:46 pm

Hail, heavy rain lead to flooding in Stony Plain

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Portions of Stony Plain were once again under water Monday night as a summer storm rolled through the city. This video was taken by Dena Woods in The Glens neighbourhood.

Portions of Stony Plain, Alta. were once again under water Monday night as a summer storm rolled through the city.

Video and pictures captured in The Glens neighbourhood show flooding on area streets and parks.

Dena Woods, who lives in the area, said the rain started just after 6:30 p.m. The heavy rain and hail led to flooding at the nearby Stony Plain Central school yard, with water flowing through the park and nearby streets for hours.

The Glens in Stony Plain – Dena Woods 5

Flooding in The Glens area of Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Dena Woods
The Glens in Stony Plain – Dena Woods 2

Flooding in The Glens area of Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Dena Woods
The Glens in Stony Plain – Dena Woods 3

Flooding in The Glens area of Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Dena Woods
The Glens in Stony Plain – Dena Woods 4

Flooding in The Glens area of Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Dena Woods
The Glens in Stony Plain – Dena Woods

Flooding in The Glens area of Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Dena Woods

 

According to Environment Canada, the Stony Plain area received upwards of 20 to 25 millimetres of rain on Monday.

A group of kids chose to make the most of the situation, paddling a canoe through Lions Park in downtown Stony Plain.

stony-plain-flood3

Flooding at Lions Park in Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Rick Hunneman
stony-plain-flood

Flooding at Lions Park in Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Rick Hunneman
stony-plain-flood2

Flooding at Lions Park in Stony Plain, Alta. Monday, July 15, 2019.

Courtesy, Rick Hunneman

This is the second time in the last week parts of Stony Plain experienced flooding.

Last Sunday night, the city was also hit by wild weather, with heavy rain leading to flooded basements and cars.

